

Allied Market Research, a market research and business-consulting company, recently published a report, titled, “Environmental Remediation Market by Site-Type (Public and Private), Medium (Soil and Groundwater), Technology (Air Sparging, Soil Washing, Chemical Treatment, Bioremediation, Electrokinetic Remediation, Excavation, and Permeable Reactive Barriers), and Application (Mining & Forestry, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Automotive, Landfills and Waste Disposal Sites, Manufacturing, Industrial, and Chemical Production/Processing, Construction and Land Development, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032“.

According to the 250-page report, the “environmental remediation market” was valued at $110.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $218.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in government initiatives for environmental protection and surge in focus on the development of environment friendly industries are the factors that drive the growth of the market.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Focus on environmental protection and sustainability by governments worldwide has led to a significant surge in demand for environmental remediation services. The allocation of substantial funds and resources towards remediation projects underscores the importance and urgency of addressing environmental contamination and degradation caused by industrial activities, urbanization, and other human interventions. However, high cost of excavation equipment is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the development of advanced remediation technologies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints

Key Areas of Coverage

Public vs. Private Sites

By site-type, the public segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global environmental remediation market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Public environmental remediation refers to the cleanup and restoration efforts undertaken by governmental entities at various levels such as local, state, and federal, to address environmental contamination on publicly owned or managed sites. These sites include abandoned industrial facilities, former military installations, superfund sites, or public lands affected by pollution or environmental damage. Public remediation projects aim to protect public health, restore ecosystems, and mitigate environmental risks associated with contamination.

Soil vs. Groundwater Remediation

By medium, the soil segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global environmental remediation market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Soil remediation is a crucial component of environmental cleanup efforts, aimed at restoring contaminated soil to its natural or safe state. Various pollutants such as heavy metals, petroleum hydrocarbons, pesticides, and industrial chemicals accumulate in soil through activities such as industrial operations, agriculture, improper waste disposal, and accidental spills. Remediation of contaminated soil is essential to protect human health, preserve ecosystems, and ensure the sustainable use of land resources.

Treatment Technologies

By technology, the bioremediation segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global environmental remediation market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Bioremediation widely refers to any process wherein a biological system (bacteria, microalgae, fungi, and plants), living or dead, is employed for removing environmental pollutants from air, water, soil, flue gases, industrial effluents, and others in natural or artificial settings. The natural ability of organisms to adsorb, accumulate, and degrade emerging pollutants has drawn the use of biological resources in treatment of contaminated environment.

Sectors

By application, the oil and gas segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global environmental remediation market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Environmental remediation in the oil and gas industry is a critical process aimed at addressing environmental contamination and restoring ecosystems affected by the exploration, production, and transportation of oil and gas resources. It involves a range of techniques such as soil and groundwater remediation, habitat restoration, and ecosystem monitoring that are tailored to the specific contaminants and site conditions.

Regional Areas of Growth

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global environmental remediation market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032. Economies in the Asia-Pacific region experience rapid industrialization and urbanization, they face significant environmental challenges such as air and water pollution, soil contamination, deforestation, and habitat loss. Rising public awareness, environmental activism, and international pressure have spurred governments and regulatory agencies to prioritize environmental protection and remediation efforts to mitigate the adverse impacts of pollution on public health, ecosystems, and natural resources.

Leading Market Players

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global environmental remediation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. Market leaders mentioned in the report include AECOM, Bristol Industries LLC, Clean Harbors Inc., In-Situ Oxidative Technologies, Inc., Qed Environmental Systems Ltd, Sequoia Environmental Remediation Inc., Tarmac International, Inc., ENTACT and HDR, Inc.

Source: Allied Market Research