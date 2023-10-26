In today’s world, companies and organizations are facing increased public and regulatory scrutiny, higher fines and penalties, and evolving regulations and rules.

As such, it is more important than ever to invest in your team’s knowledge and understanding of environmental regulations, compliance and best practices, and enhance your organization’s due diligence.

For over 30 years, CANECT courses have met the needs of Canada’s environmental managers and professionals and we invite you to join us for the Fall CANECT Environmental Compliance and Due Diligence Essentials Conference, November 14 – 15, 2023 in Vaughan, ON and virtually.

Choose from two practical and engaging courses, and hear from expert speakers who can address your environmental regulation and compliance questions.

Benefits of attending:

Continuing Professional Development hours with Certificates of Attendance provided

Free parking and all meals provided

Networking reception on November 14 th

Learn about regulatory changes and compliance strategies

Receive take-home materials to share with your team

Talk one-on-one with experts, and ample networking opportunities

Discounts for group registrations

And more…

CANECT Fall Essentials Conference Courses

Click titles below to see course agendas and speakers

November 14th: 1A – Environmental Regulation & Compliance Essentials

November 15th: 2A – Operational Compliance: How to Navigate Environmental Obligations and Commitments

What industry professionals say about CANECT events

“CANECT courses provide invaluable information pertaining to environmental compliance, best practices and the latest regulatory developments.” Environmental Specialist,

Jazz Aviation

