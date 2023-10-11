Geoenviropro is hosting a remediation workshop on November 7th, 2023 from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm pacific time. It will be run as a hybrid in-person and virtual workshop (via Zoom). The event will be held at Robson Square at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and via Zoom.

Management of excess soil whether from construction or contaminated site clean-up has become a major impediment to development. The need to find better solutions that are cost effective, practical and sustainable has never been greater. In this workshop, we will define and discuss common problems and issues, and explore innovation solutions that treat excess soil as a resource rather than a waste. We will cover regulatory hurdles creating unintended consequences, alternative solutions for reuse of waste soils, and technical methods for treating and testing soil. We will share our experiences and have a panel discussion ​with plenty of time for Q&As. ​​

The morning session of this workshop will cover regulatory and developer’s perspectives on soil relocation, including hurdles and opportunities. The afternoon session will focus on the situation in Ontario, innovative approaches and indigenous issues. We will wrap up with an open and frank panel discussion on key issues. Video recordings will be available for those that cannot attend all sessions. Whether you are a project manager, regulator, risk assessor, site investigator, remediation specialist, or site owner – there will be content for you, with opportunities to ask questions and exchange ideas.​ ​

To register for the event, visit the event webpage. Early bird pricing ends October 15th, 2023.

Schedule

7:30 – 8:15 AM

Check-in/Breakfast (In Person Attendees)

8:15 – 8:30 AM

Opening Remarks

8:30 – 9:00 AM

Keynote Speaker: Excess Soil – Problem or Opportunity – An Issue Beyond BC; Bruce Tunnicliff, Vertex Environmental Inc.

9:00 – 10:10 AM

Regulatory Opportunities

Protocol 19 Update – proposed changes to the first phase of Protocol 19; Ardith Gingell/Kerri Skelly (BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy)

Soil Relocation – BC Compliance Plan for soil relocation; Michael Chao (BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy)

Federal Guidance – Beneficial Re-Use of Dredged Material; Erin Shanke (Environment Canada)

Q&A

10:10 – 10:30 AM

Refreshments/Networking

10:30 – 11:00 AM

Developers Perspectives

Successful Site Remediation and Soil Relocation – Government and Industry Collaboration; Jason Tonin (VP Land Development, Beedie Industrial)

11:00 – 11:30 AM

Soil Relocation – Impediments to Success

Re-Purposing Excess Soil in BC; Steve Boyce (Active Earth), with audience participation

11:30 – 12:00 PM

Moderated Panel Discussion

12:00 – 1:00 PM

Lunch/Networking

1:00 – 2:00 PM

Ontario Situation

In Conversation … the Ontario Excess Soil Program after Year One; Grant Walsom (XCG Consulting Ltd.) and Peter Sutton (Terrapex)

2:00 – 2:30 PM

Refreshments/Networking

2:30 – 3:00 PM

Innovative and Sustainable Solutions​

Innovative Soil Treatment Options – Lessons Learned. Peter Reid (GRT)

3:00 – 3:30 PM

Indigenous Issues – What to look for when accepting soil

Indigenous Services Canada, BC Region

3:30 – 4:15 PM

Panel Discussion: Excess Soil Management– The Way Forward

4:15 – 4:30 PM

Closing Remarks