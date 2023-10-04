The National Institute of Environmental Health Science (NIEHS) Superfund Research Program (SRP) is sponsoring a Risk e-Learning webinar series, hosted by CLU-IN, focused on research efforts to develop tools for sampling, monitoring, detecting, and characterizing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination. The next webinar in the series is scheduled for Wednesday, Friday, October 20th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM EST. The final webinar is scheduled for November 8th from 2 pm to 4 pm EST.

The series features SRP-funded researchers and collaborators whose research focuses, in part, on understanding the distribution and fate of PFAS in the environment.

The final session in this series will include United States federal and SRP researchers featuring useful resources that can aid in site characterization, such as PFAS reference materials, libraries, and passive samplers.

To learn about and register for these sessions in the webinar series, please see the SRP website.