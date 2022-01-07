Ontario: Hazardous and Special Products Producers Reporting Deadline is January 31st

Producers and producer responsibility organizations (PROs) of category A (oil filters and non-refillable pressurized containers), category B (oil containers, antifreeze, pesticides, refillable pressurized containers, solvents, paints and coatings) and category C (mercury-containing barometers, thermometers and thermostats) are required to submit a 2022 Interim Report to the Ontario Resource Productivity & Recovery Authority (RPRA) by January 31, 2022.

What information must be submitted in the 2022 Interim Report?

Category A and B producers

Producers of oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze, pesticides, refillable pressurized containers, non-refillable pressurized containers, solvents, paints and coatings are required to report the following information:

a list of all collection services provided, including collection sites, collection events, call-in collection services (call-in collection is only applicable to Large producers, see FAQ below to confirm if you are considered a large producer) and curbside pickup for the transitional period of October 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022

the name and contact information of each processor, hauler and disposal facility that is part of the collection and management system

Category C producers

All producers of mercury-containing barometers, thermometers and thermostats are required to report the following information:

a list of call-in collection services, and if applicable, collection sites and collection events that began as of October 1, 2021

the name and contact information of each processor, hauler and disposal facility that is part of the collection and management system

Working with PROs

Producers can enlist the services of a PRO to file this reporting (e.g. establishing and operating a collection and management system) on their behalf. The RPRA recommends that producers who have signed up with a PRO confirm with them directly that they will be submitting the 2022 Interim Report on their behalf. If you have not engaged the services of a PRO and wish to do so, you can find a list of PROs here.

Producers can also choose to establish and operate their own collection system. If you are establishing and operating your own collection and management system, you are required to send an email to [email protected] and a Compliance Officer will send you a template for completion. If you retained the services of a PRO after registering with the RPRA, you need to send an email to [email protected] indicating which PRO will be reporting on your behalf.

PROs submitting reports on behalf of producers

PROs who are reporting on behalf of their producer clients must use the 2022 Interim Reporting form that was sent to them by the Compliance and Registry Team.

About the Regulation

The Hazardous and Special Products (HSP) Regulation under the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 (RRCEA) designates automotive materials (oil filters, oil containers and antifreeze), solvents, paints and coatings, pesticides, fertilizers, mercury-containing devices (barometers, thermometers and thermostats) and pressurized containers (non-refillable pressurized containers, refillable pressurized containers, refillable propane containers), under Ontario’s individual producer responsibility (IPR) regulatory framework.

As of October 1, 2021, following the wind up of the Municipal Hazardous or Special Waste (MHSW) Program operated by Stewardship Ontario on September 30, 2021, HSP producers are individually accountable and financially responsible for requirements set out under the HSP Regulation.