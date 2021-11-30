https://hazmatmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/ONEIA.jpg 232 541 hazzmatt1 https://hazmatmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/hazmat-logo.jpg hazzmatt12021-11-30 16:33:472021-11-30 16:33:47ONEIA Board Nominations deadline for applications is December 2nd
ONEIA Board Nominations deadline for applications is December 2nd
|ONEIA is now accepting applications from those who occupy senior positions at member companies and are interested in serving on our board for the 2022-2025 term. Our current board of 15 members is made up of industry leaders who also serve on ONEIA committees, attend our events and support a strong voice for our industry and its concerns.
If you would like to make a contribution to your industry and to ONEIA, we would be pleased to add your name to the roster being considered by the nominations committee.
Please forward your CV, and a letter expressing interest which outlines how you could support the work of ONEIA, to Janelle Yanishewski, Operations Manager, at info@oneia.ca, prior to December 2, 2021. For a sample of what this letter may look like, please contact [email protected] and we can send you a template.
For more information, please contact Denise Lacchin, Chair of the Nominations Committee at [email protected]