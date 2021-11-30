ONEIA Board Nominations deadline for applications is December 2nd

ONEIA is now accepting applications from those who occupy senior positions at member companies and are interested in serving on our board for the 2022-2025 term. Our current board of 15 members is made up of industry leaders who also serve on ONEIA committees, attend our events and support a strong voice for our industry and its concerns. If you would like to make a contribution to your industry and to ONEIA, we would be pleased to add your name to the roster being considered by the nominations committee. Please forward your CV, and a letter expressing interest which outlines how you could support the work of ONEIA, to Janelle Yanishewski, Operations Manager, at info@oneia.ca, prior to December 2, 2021 . For a sample of what this letter may look like, please contact [email protected] and we can send you a template. For more information, please contact Denise Lacchin, Chair of the Nominations Committee at [email protected]