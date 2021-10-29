Ontario Environment Industry Association Environment Industry Week 2021

For the past twenty-one years, ONEIA’s Environment Industry Day has brought executives from Ontario’s growing environment and cleantech sector to Queen’s Park to meet with MPPs from all parties. This year, to accommodate ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we will again turn our regular lobby day into an entire week of virtual speakers, panels and meetings between MPPs and company representatives. This year’s event will explore business’ need for science- and fact-based policies in a growing age of unreason.

