Quebec cargo-handling company sentenced to pay $675,000 for Fisheries Act violation

/in , /by

The Compagnie d’Arrimage de Québec Ltée recently pleaded guilty in the Court of Quebec in the District of Québec to one count of contravening the Fisheries Act. The company was fined $100,000. In addition to the fine, the Court ordered the company to pay an amount of $575,000.

The guilty plea and fine arise from incident on December 10, 2017.  On that date, the Compagnie d’Arrimage de Québec Ltée, while unloading a ship at the Port of Québec, failed to take all necessary measures to prevent the discharge of an estimated 500 kilograms of fertilizer into the St. Lawrence River, contrary to the provisions of subsection 38(6) of the Fisheries Act.

 

You might also like
Canada: Environmental Issues In Expropriation
Supreme Court of Canada refuses leave to appeal of dry cleaner liable for $1.8 million clean-up
Supreme Court of Canada to hear Alberta’s “orphaned” oil wells case
U.S. EPA Releases Annual Enforcement Statistics
When Is It Too Late to Sue for Environmental Contamination? The Alberta Court of Appeal Rules
Mine fined $100,000 for not Monitoring Effluent
City of Kawartha Lakes fined $75K for alleged violations under Fisheries Act
Husky Oil fined $2.7 million for oil spill into the North Saskatchewan River