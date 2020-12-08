Ontario dry-cleaning company fined $10.5K for violations

Mega City 1 Hour Cleaners, located in east Toronto, recently pled guilty to two charges under the Tetrachloroethylene (Use in Dry Cleaning and Reporting Requirements) Regulations, made pursuant to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. The company was fined $10,500 which will be directed to the Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund.

On September 30, 2020, 9626735 Canada Inc. (doing business as Mega City 1 Hour Cleaners), located in Scarborough, pleaded guilty in the Provincial Court of Ontario, to two charges under the

In addition to the fine, Mega City 1 Hour Cleaners (registered in Canada as 9626735 Canada Inc.) was issued a 12-month probation order that proof of payment be provided on three outstanding contravention tickets totalling more than $1,800. Two tickets were for the failure to file annual reports for 2014 and 2015, and the third for the unlawful storage of wastewater. The tickets were issued under the Provincial Offences Act by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

In November 2017, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers conducted an inspection at the Mega City 1 Hour Cleaners in Toronto. Officers found one container of wastewater that exceeded the 12-month storage timeframe permitted under the regulations. Officers also determined that an Annual Report for the 2016 calendar year had not been submitted to ECCC as required by the regulations.

Tetrachloroethylene, commonly known as PERC, is used as a dry-cleaning solvent and is listed as a toxic substance under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. The storage of hazardous waste can pose a threat to the environment and human health, through risk of accidents, spills or leaks. The Tetrachloroethylene (Use in Dry Cleaning and Reporting Requirements) Regulations minimize these risks by imposing the regular removal of waste.

If PERC is released into the air, it can damage plants. Improper handling of PERC and PERC-containing waste can also contaminate ground water.