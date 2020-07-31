Nominations for the 2020 Canadian Brownie Awards Are Now Open
The Canadian Brownfields Network (CBN) Brownie Awards are given to recognize excellence in brownfield remediation and reuse. They are presented in six categories for projects/programs and one category for individual achievement. All project/program nominations are eligible for consideration as Best Overall Project and, depending on their size/scope, for either Best Large or Best Small Project. Information on the award categories is available at https://canadianbrownfieldsnetwork.ca/brownfield-awards/brownies.
There is no charge to submit a nomination, and there is no requirement that anyone involved with the project be a CBN member. Additional information on the nomination and judging process is available on the FAQ page at https://canadianbrownfieldsnetwork.ca/brownfield-awards/brownies/brownies-faq.
Starting with last year’s Brownies, CBN introduced a two-stage nomination process. The first stage involves submission of a simplified nomination form. These will be reviewed by our judging panel and finalists in each category will be invited to submit a more detailed nomination. Key dates are:
|Nominations open
|Now
|Short-form nominations due
|September 18
|Finalists selected
|September 25
|Detailed nominations due
|October 14
|Awards Gala
|November 24
For ideas on what makes a winning project, please see:
- 2019 Winners: https://canadianbrownfieldsnetwork.ca/brownfield-awards/brownies/2019-brownies-winners
- 2018 Winners: https://canadianbrownfieldsnetwork.ca/brownfield-awards/brownies/2018-brownies-winners
For questions with regards to the awards process, please contact CBN Past President Grant Walsom by email at [email protected] or by phone at 519-741-5774 ext. 7246.