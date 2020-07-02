Incident and Emergency Management Market Worth $156.1 billion by 2025

According to a new market research report, “Incident and Emergency Management Market by Component, (Solutions (Emergency/Mass Notification System, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, and Fire and HAZMAT), Services, and Communication Systems), Simulation, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Incident and Emergency Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 117.2 billion in 2020 to USD 156.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Occurrence of unpredictable natural disasters due to the ever-changing climate conditions and growth in terrorist attacks and criminal activities are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The consulting service segment is expected to hold a larger size during the forecast period within the incident and emergency management market

Robust processes and planning are required to prepare for emergencies. Many companies provide emergency planning, consulting, and process development services. These services are provided at local, state, and federal levels. Companies design, develop, plan, and prepare for natural and man-made disasters, and provide end-to-end consulting services for emergency management.

Consulting services include technology consulting in planning and designing of emergency management and preparedness infrastructure. These services ultimately ensure the increased realization of benefits, along with enabling proactive risk management and better alignment of program objectives and business goals. Companies such as Lockheed Martin provide government organizations and enterprises with consulting services for the incident and emergency management.

First responder tools segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

First responder tools include all the technology devices that assist departments and teams in providing early aid or action during an emergency. The first responders include medical teams, police and security personnel, and fire departments. These first responders use sophisticated communication devices that can be used during emergencies, which include wearable devices such as smart glass, smartwatch, wearable camera, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and Very High Frequency (VHF) radios, and land mobile radios.

Many communication companies are coming up with public safety LTE communication solutions, along with next-generation software-defined radios and cognitive radios. Though radios have traditionally been the most commonly used first responder tools in case of emergencies, the use of smartphones and smart devices are the most preferred first responder tools, which has increased tremendously over the past decade. In the current scenario, smart gateways can connect sensors, such as body cameras, heart rate monitors, and locator beacons worn by the first responders and feed that data back to a command center so that it can be accessed at a later stage.

The fire and HAZMAT solutions are expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The fire and HAZMAT solution helps in detecting and assessing chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive materials. It helps the first responders in detecting contaminations caused due to hazardous materials. Various companies provide devices that are used for hazardous material monitoring in public places and send alerts to EOCs in case of potential threats.

Fire and HAZMAT solution is adopted majorly among verticals, such as commercial and industrial, government and defense, energy and utilities, and healthcare. The fire and HAZMAT solution also helps the security and public organizations in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Improvised Explosive Device Disposal (IEDD) for bomb disposal operations. With the help of GPS-enabled devices, wireless connectivity, man-down alarms, biometric tracking, and tablet integration, Fire and HAZMAT solution prevent from any loss caused by the disaster. FLIR Systems, Chemring Detection Systems (CDS), Bruker, MSA, Smiths Detection, and Environics Oy are the major market players that provide these systems.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global incident and emergency management market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the leading region in terms of adopting incident and emergency management solutions and services. The developed economies of North America, such as the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D) and technology. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the incident and emergency management market, due to an increase in government expenditure on emergency and disaster management systems to safeguard people from disasters.

Key market players

Major vendors in the global incident and emergency management market include Honeywell (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Siemens (Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Collins Aerospace (US), IBM (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), MissionMode (US), Alert Technologies (US), The Response Group (US), Everbridge (US), Juvare (US), Haystax Technology (US), Veoci (US), MetricStream (US), Noggin (Australia), LogicGate (US), 4C Strategies (Sweden), Resolver (Canada), BlackBerry (Canada), Eaton (Ireland), Blackboard (US), Desktop Alert (US), OnSolve (US), Singlewire Software (US), xMatters (US), Alertus (US), and Johnson Controls (Ireland). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global incident and emergency management market further.

Honeywell (US) is Honeywell provides dedicated emergency management solutions for secured communications and emergency alerts. Honeywell’s emergency management solutions are not only restricted to governmental organizations but are also used in educational institutions, private organizations, and critical infrastructures. This diversified portfolio of emergency management products has helped the company to increase its reach in the incident and emergency management market. Honeywell focuses on acquisitions and new product launch as part of its core development strategy in the incident and emergency management industry.

Recent developments

In May 2020, Honeywell launched a new line of production to develop disposable face masks for helping the UK government during the COVID-19 pandemic..

In March 2019, Lockheed Martin launched LTE-over-Satellite system to deliver connectivity to remote regions to help enterprises in natural disasters, such as hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, catastrophic floods, or volcanoes.

In May 2019, Siemens introduced Cerberus Portal, a cloud-based online fire protection software to monitor fire systems. With this software, the fire panel data is transferred to the cloud via the Cerberus Connect X300 gateway using encrypted transmission technology and a built-in firewall. In case of any fire incidents, maintenance personnel receives real-time information to react promptly, inform customers, and prepare site visits.

Critical questions the report answers