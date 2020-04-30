https://hazmatmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Emergency-Response-Guidebook-2020.png 912 643 hazzmatt1 https://hazmatmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/hazmat-logo.jpg hazzmatt12020-04-30 17:41:572020-05-01 09:50:34Transport Canada Emergency Response Guidebook — 2020
Transport Canada Emergency Response Guidebook — 2020
The Emergency Response Guidebook 2020 edition will be available late spring 2020. For free paper copies’ pre-order, please send an email to: [email protected]
Who is eligible to get free paper copies?
Canadian First Responders from public emergency services such as:
- municipal fire departments
- police departments
- ambulance services
- RCMP
- First Nation emergency services, can get free paper copies according to operational needs
These First Responders can get free paper copies according to operational needs, which include:
- one paper copy of the Guidebook per emergency vehicle or per emergency kit bag (such as for volunteer firefighters who use their personal vehicle)
- replacement copies as required for broken or damaged copies
- copies used in class for in-house training purposes, on the condition they are to be retained for reuse in future classes
- Canadian dispatch centers that pass on technical information about dangerous goods to First Responders can get a small number of free paper copies for use in the dispatch center
- in remote areas where there are no First Responders available, other Canadian municipal, provincial, territorial or federal authorities acting as public emergency services may get free paper copies according to emergency response operational needs, if they are likely to be the first to arrive on scene of a dangerous goods incident
- transportation of dangerous goods inspectors, remedial measures specialists and provincial inspectors who respond to dangerous goods accidents can get one free copy each for use during their duties