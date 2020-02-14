Transport Canada Testing of e-documents for dangerous goods shipments

Transport Canada is launching a regulatory sandbox on electronic shipping documents. This project will allow Transport Canada to test the use of electronic shipping documents for dangerous goods shipments in a safe way. As the transportation sector evolves, Transport Canada is looking at ways regulations can be updated to help keep Canada competitive and encourage innovation, while keeping Canadians safe.

The sandbox project

Transport Canada will use the sandbox to evaluate whether electronic shipping documents can help the department reach the same or a better level of safety as paper documents, and if so, under what conditions.

The project will look at using electronic shipping documents across four modes of transportation: air, marine, rail, and road. Transport Canada will also look at both rural and urban environments, including areas with limited or no internet or cell coverage.

No specific technology or system will be imposed by this project, because Transport Canada is interested in evaluating a variety of platforms and technologies.

This project does not change existing regulations. It is just a way for Transport Canada to analyze the benefits, costs, and performance of electronic shipping documents, as well as how they could impacts Canadians. All of these items need to be examined before any regulatory changes are proposed.

Once the project is complete, Transport Canada will publish a final report that will include recommendations.

Organizations that are interested in participating in this project, have questions or comments, can contact the Sandbox Project Team

via e-mail at [email protected]. More information on the project can be found here.