Excess Soil Management Guideline in Ontario – Berkley Canada’s White Paper

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has finalized the Excess Soils Management Framework, bringing comprehensive change to how excess soils are managed in Ontario. The Environmental Team at Berkley Canada (a Berkley Company) recently released a White Paper which helps summarize key parts of the Framework, discusses emerging liabilities for various stakeholders, and highlights potential mitigation tools.

The MECP’s Framework appears to have two strategic goals”

  1. Protect human health and the environment from inappropriate use of excess soils; and
  2. Encourage the beneficial reuse of excess soils.

The White Paper provides readers with a summary of the Framework (from an insurer’s perspective) along with easy access to the relevant supporting documents and helps readers identify new risks and potential risk transfer solutions associated with the Framework.

The White Paper would be of interest to Environmental Consultants, Remediation and Construction Contractors, Real Estate Developers, and Land Owners.

 

