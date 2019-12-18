https://hazmatmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/falling.jpg 493 709 hazzmatt1 https://hazmatmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/hazmat-logo.jpg hazzmatt12019-12-18 09:27:392019-12-18 09:28:48U.S. OSHA Reveals Preliminary List of Top Ten Violations for 2019
U.S. OSHA Reveals Preliminary List of Top Ten Violations for 2019
Annually, around 5,000 workers die and millions are injured on the job in the United States. Many of these deaths and injuries are preventable, caused by United States Occupational Safety and Health Agency (U.S. OSHA) violations.
In September, U.S. OSHA revealed preliminary data about the top ten violations they’ve cited in 2019. The list is largely unchanged from 2018, with two violations trading ranks in the list (respiratory protection took the place of control of hazardous energy-lockout/tagout).
The data reveal the largest areas of concern for worker safety and opportunities for employers to improve.
Top Ten Violations
|Rank
|Standard
|Number of Citations
|1
|Fall Protection – General Requirements (1926.501)
|6,010
|2
|Hazard Communication (1910.1200)
|3,671
|3
|Scaffolding (1926.451)
|2,813
|4
|Control of Hazardous Energy – Lockout/Tagout (1910.147)
|2,606
|5
|Respiratory Protection (1910.134)
|2,450
|6
|Ladders (1926.1053)
|2,345
|7
|Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178)
|2,093
|8
|Fall Protection – Training Requirements (1926.503)
|1,773
|9
|Machine Guarding (1910.212)
|1,743
|10
|Personal Protective Equipment – Lifesaving Equipment and Eye and Face Protection (1926.102)
|1,411