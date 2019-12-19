Ontario: Environment Fine for Trucking Firm’s emissions control system

Derek Crosby Ltd., operating as D&J Transportation, was recently found guilty in an Ottawa court of violating the Ontario Environmental Protection Act and fined $20,000 plus victim surcharge of $5,000. The convictions relate to causing a manufacturer installed system or device on a motor vehicle used to prevent or lessen the emission of any contaminant to not function in the manner in which it was intended to function when the motor vehicle was running.

D&J Transportation operates a heavy-duty transport trucking company and also provides heavy-duty mechanical service to other trucking companies. Derek Crosby is the company’s sole director.

On September 5, 2018 a truck owned and operated by Thomas Cavanagh Construction Ltd., was stopped for a routine inspection of the vehicle’s environmental emission controls. The vehicle failed the inspection. Ontario Environment Ministry staff contacted the fleet manager for Thomas Cavanagh Construction Ltd., which led the company self-identifying ten addition vehicles operating with faulty environmental emission controls.

On November 29, 2018 ministry staff met with the fleet manager for Thomas Cavanagh Construction Ltd. The Fleet Manager confirmed that the emission control tampering on all twelve Thomas Cavanagh Construction Ltd., vehicles was performed by Derek Crosby Ltd., operating as D&J Transport. An investigation resulted in charges being laid which resulted in four convictions under the Ontario Environmental Protection Act..