Nominations Open for The Environmental Leadership Award for Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, & Healthcare Products (ELPH™) Awards

The ELPH™ awards are open to all Canadian brand owners, manufacturers, distributors and service providers of healthcare products. The awards give environmental progressive companies with the opportunity to get recognized for the outstanding sustainable and environmental contributions made by their organization in the health care field.
The award categories include the following:
- Measurable Reduction of Environmental Impact
- Employee Engagement
- Stewardship
- Green procurement
- Eco-philanthropy and Charitable Giving
- Special Projects
Nominations are now open for the 2020 ELPH Awards. To apply, visit the EPLH Awards website.