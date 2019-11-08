ONEIA’s Environment Industry Day – November 18th, 2019

Ontario’s Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks to co-host closing reception of Environment Industry Day on Nov 18 – register now!

Enjoy a day of programming and networking, help shape the policies that impact your business and meet the Environment Minister

The Ontario Environment Industry Association is pleased to invite you to join us for Environment Industry Day 2019 (EID 2019) on November 18. Representatives of environment and cleantech companies from across Ontario will come to Queen’s Park for an exciting day of dialogue and networking – the highlights of the day will include:

Breakfast pitch presentations featuring innovative companies: This year, EID falls on the start of Global Entrepreneurship Week, so we will start the day with a breakfast pitch presentation from a range of innovative companies that are developing the next generation of environmental solutions for Ontario and the world.

Visit to Question Period: Attendees will visit the gallery for morning Question Period to hear the announcement recognizing EID and stay for the daily debate between MPPs.

Networking luncheon on “What’s holding back environment companies?”: ONEIA will host a networking luncheon with a guest speaker or panel (to be announced) on the issue of barriers to growth in our sector. Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sakaria will deliver remarks.

Afternoon business table discussions: The afternoon will see attendees join discussions about the barriers that are holding back their businesses– and what we can do, together with government, to resolve them. Discussions will explore such topics as Brownfields/Soil, Waste and organics, environmental consulting, and water/wastewater/stormwater.

MPP and Minister meetings: ONEIA schedules meetings with MPPs, cabinet ministers and opposition leaders throughout the day. Please note that only ONEIA members can volunteer for these teams and the final selection of who participates in them is determined by the organizing committee to ensure that the teams are representative of our industry.

Reception with the Environment Minister: Attendees will close the day with a reception co-hosted by the industry and The Hon. Jeff Yurek, Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks. This reception will feature dozens of MPPs, senior staff, cabinet ministers and prominent figures from across our industry.

DATE: Monday, November 18, 2019

TIME: Morning registration at 8:30 AM, pitch competition starts promptly at 9, followed by a visit to Question Period; luncheon and business table discussions to follow at Hart House, with closing reception from 5:00 to 7:30.

COST: ONEIA members $245 / not-yet ONEIA members $295

TO REGISTER: Visit https://environmentindustryday2019.eventbrite.com

Consider becoming a sponsor of EID for as little as $750 – and all sponsorships include tickets to the event. To discuss these opportunities, please contact Janelle Yanishewski at [email protected].