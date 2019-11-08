Crisis Communication Expert to Present at Hazardous Waste & Environmental Response Conference

The Hazardous Waste and Environmental Response Conference, scheduled for November 25th and 26th, 2019 will have Crisis Communication Expert Suzanne Bernier as a lunch time speaker. A former journalist and government press secretary, Suzanne is now an international, multi-certified, award-winning and crisis management consultant, trainer, speaker and author, who has helped governments, communities and companies plan for, respond to, and recover from disasters for over twenty years. She was named 2016’s ‘Continuity & Resilience Consultant of the Year – North America’ by the Business Continuity Institute (BCI), and had the honor of being a guest speaker at The White House during FEMA’s 2016 Individual & Community Preparedness Awards ceremony.

Throughout her career, Suzanne has been professionally and/or personally involved in helping communities respond, rebuild or recover from numerous crises, including the New Zealand, Manchester, San Bernardino, Brussels, and 9/11 terror attacks, the 2016 Fort McMurray, Alberta wildfire, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Sandy, the H1N1 pandemic, the 2003 Northeast Blackout, the 1998 “Ice Storm of the Century” in Eastern Canada, as well as numerous floods, fires, and severe storms.

More recently, Suzanne has been helping disaster survivors, including terror and mass attack survivors, recover and heal through her volunteer work as Global Ambassador of Stars of HOPE USA, and as an advocate for the San Bernardino terror attack survivors and bereaved families.

Suzanne is a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) through the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM), as well as a Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP) through the Disaster Recovery Institute (DRI), a certified Member of the Business Continuity Institute (MBCI), and a certified Crisis Management & Communications Professional

(CMCP) through the International Consortium on Organizational Resilience (ICOR).

Suzanne’s critically-acclaimed book, Disaster Heroes, tells the stories of ordinary men, women and children who have done extraordinary things to help respond, recover and rebuild following some of the world’s most significant modern disasters. She is currently working on several related projects, including a Disaster Heroes podcast, audiobook and documentary series.

The Hazardous Waste and Environmental Response Conference is scheduled for November 25th and 26th, 2019 at Mississauga Convention Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. The 2-day conference provides an essential and timely forum to discuss the management of hazardous waste and special materials, soils and site remediation, hazmat transportation, spill response, and cutting-edge technologies and practices.

To register for the conference, visit the Ontario Waste Management Association website at https://www.owma.org/events/2019-owma-hazardous-waste-conference.