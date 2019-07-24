What Will Be driving Growth of Waste Management & Remediation Services Market Near Future

Garner Insights, a market intelligence and consulting firm, recently published a research report on the global waste management and remediation services market. The report 99-page report covers a market Overview, future economic impact, competition by manufacturers, along with supply (production), & consumption analysis.

The report states that waste management companies are using technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) for better management of waste and recycling. IoT provides solutions such as route optimization and operational analytics to reducing costs.

The leading waste management companies covered in the report include Waste Management, Republic Services, Clean Harbors, Stericycle, and Progessive Waste Solutions.

The product segment analysis is broken down in the report as Waste Collection, Waste Treatment And Disposal, Remediation, Material Recovery.

The report covers the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia markets and provides information on each geographic market including sales, revenue, and market share and growth rate.