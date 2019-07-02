Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP Opens Québec City Branch

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences LP (Pario), a Canadian provider of specialized engineering and environmental services to the insurance and risk management industries, recently announced that it has opened a new branch location in Quebec City.

The Quebec location will serve Eastern Quebec and support the Atlantic region, and many of Pario’s insurance and claims clients will now have local support to manage and control the costs of spill response and the mitigation of environmental liabilities.

Pario Engineering & Environmental Sciences is a multi-disciplinary team of electrical, mechanical, material, chemical and structural engineers supporting the consumer, commercial, and insurance industries. Pario’s team of geologists, project managers, environmental engineers and environmental scientists provides full-service environmental consulting, specializing in spill response and management, site assessment, contaminated site remediation, hazardous materials identification and management, peer review, and subrogation support.