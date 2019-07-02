Business Opportunity: U.S. EPA’s Solicitation for Small Business Innovation Research
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) is calling for small businesses to apply for Phase I awards up to $100,000 to demonstrate proof of concept environmental technology. The solicitation is open the U.S. companies that have a ground-breaking idea that can be commercialized. The areas of interest to the U.S. EPA with respect to funding can be found below.
CLEAN AND SAFE WATER
- Sampling devices for microplastics
- Technologies for the rehabilitation of water infrastructure
- Technologies for the destruction of PFAS in water and wastewater
- POU treatment for opportunistic pathogens
- Technologies for detection and treatment of antibiotic resistant bacteria in wastewater
- Treatment for cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins in drinking water
- Resource Recovery for Decentralized Wastewater Systems
AIR QUALITY
- Air monitoring technology for Ethylene Oxide
- Air monitoring technology for Sulfur Dioxide
LAND REVITALIZATION
- Mining site characterization and remediation
HOMELAND SECURITY
- 3-D Gamma Camera to Map Radiological Contamination
- Water distribution and stormwater system sensors
SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS MANAGEMENT
- New Applications for Industrial Non-Hazardous Secondary Materials
- Preventing Food Waste
SAFER CHEMICALS
- Safer paint and coating removal products
Phase II Funding and Deadline for Applications
Successful Phase I companies are eligible to apply for Phase II funding, which awards up to $400,000 for two years with a commercialization option of up to $100,000, to further develop and commercialize their technologies.
Last year, the U.S. EPA awarded Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contracts to 23 small businesses across the United States to develop technologies that provide sustainable solutions for environmental issues. These SBIR Phase I recipients are creating technologies that improve water infrastructure, air quality and homeland security.
More information on the solicitation can be found here. Applications are due by July 31, 2019.