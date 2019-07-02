Business Opportunity: U.S. EPA’s Solicitation for Small Business Innovation Research

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) is calling for small businesses to apply for Phase I awards up to $100,000 to demonstrate proof of concept environmental technology. The solicitation is open the U.S. companies that have a ground-breaking idea that can be commercialized. The areas of interest to the U.S. EPA with respect to funding can be found below.

CLEAN AND SAFE WATER

Sampling devices for microplastics

Technologies for the rehabilitation of water infrastructure

Technologies for the destruction of PFAS in water and wastewater

POU treatment for opportunistic pathogens

Technologies for detection and treatment of antibiotic resistant bacteria in wastewater

Treatment for cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins in drinking water

Resource Recovery for Decentralized Wastewater Systems

AIR QUALITY

Air monitoring technology for Ethylene Oxide

Air monitoring technology for Sulfur Dioxide

LAND REVITALIZATION

Mining site characterization and remediation

HOMELAND SECURITY

3-D Gamma Camera to Map Radiological Contamination

Water distribution and stormwater system sensors

SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS MANAGEMENT

New Applications for Industrial Non-Hazardous Secondary Materials

Preventing Food Waste

SAFER CHEMICALS

Safer paint and coating removal products

Phase II Funding and Deadline for Applications

Successful Phase I companies are eligible to apply for Phase II funding, which awards up to $400,000 for two years with a commercialization option of up to $100,000, to further develop and commercialize their technologies.

Last year, the U.S. EPA awarded Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contracts to 23 small businesses across the United States to develop technologies that provide sustainable solutions for environmental issues. These SBIR Phase I recipients are creating technologies that improve water infrastructure, air quality and homeland security.

More information on the solicitation can be found here. Applications are due by July 31, 2019.