Global Emergency Spill Response Market forecast to reach $3.8 billion by 2025

Cognitive Market Research recently published their 17th edition of their Emergency Spill Response Market Report: Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Forecast and Detailed Analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook of the Emergency Spill Response Market globally.

The Cognitive Market Research report gives a thorough examination of the market and, provides the market size and CAGR value for the forecast period 2019-2026, taking into account the past year as the base year. The study offers the major key aspects related to industry driving factors, opportunities, challenges, market threats, restraints, new products launch, geographical analysis and competitive tactics developed by key players in the competitive market.

A similar report published in 2018 by Research Trades estimated the global emergency spill response market size was $2.530 billion (USD) in 2018 and it is expected to reach $3.8 billion (USD) by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

The 2018 Research Trades report, Emergency Spill Response Market discusses the size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. It also provides analysis of the global emergency spill response market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The market is expected to have significant growth in the coming years owing to stringent environmental regulations across world to reduce the environmental pollution from spills.

Skimmers held the largest share of the market based on product type

Skimmers held the largest market size, in terms of product, primarily due to the increased demand for mechanical recovery methods for spill recovery. Unlike other methods, the mechanical recovery methods remove the spill material from the spill environment. Thus, skimmers are more effective in mitigating the environmental impact of the spills.

Major players in the global emergency spill response market includes Clean Harbors, Veolia Environnement, OSRL, Desmi A/S, US Ecology, Briggs Marine & Environmental Services and others.