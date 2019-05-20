VelocityEHS acquires Industrial Hygiene Software company Spiramid

VelocityEHS, a Chicago-based environment, health, safety (EHS) software company, recently announced it has acquired Spiramid, developer of the a system for managing industrial hygiene (IH). The acquisition adds Spiramid’s occupational safety & health software to the VelocityEHS’s EHS platform. The software, now called VelocityEHS Industrial Hygiene, gives organizations the capabilities to efficiently run an industrial hygiene program.

VelocityEHS is launching its new Industrial Hygiene solution at a time when IH is at an important crossroads. The need for workplace programs that anticipate and prevent workplace hazards is growing, while the number of certified industrial hygienists and investments in traditional programs has been on the decline.

“We’re excited to launch our powerful new Industrial Hygiene product. It’s a perfect fit for people working on the frontlines and has great synergy with our market-leading Chemical Management capabilities. Its simple design cuts through the complexity of IH tasks,” said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. “While there’s no substitute for a well-trained, well-resourced team of industrial hygienists, the reality today is that a growing number of EHS generalists are being called upon to do sampling and run IH programs that fall outside the scope of their training and traditional responsibilities. Whether you’re a veteran hygienist or new to the role, we believe our new IH solution will provide significant value.”

The software gives companies with sophisticated programs the ability to see, in one place and in real time, what’s happening across their enterprise. It gives staff hygienists new reporting tools — like dynamic risk matrices — to help them determine where and why to deploy resources, as well as to demonstrate the value of IH when talking with leadership stakeholders. For companies without a Certified Industrial Hygienist, it provides a framework for managing exposure risks and meeting a wide range of IH tasks.

“The goal of any industrial hygiene program is to help as many people in the workplace as you can. I am proud to see our IH software, which we have spent years perfecting, added to the VelocityEHS platform, which serves the industry’s largest EHS software community,” said Dave Risi, co-founder of Spiramid.

Managing IH can require the collaboration of many stakeholders, including people sampling in the field, IH consultants, outside laboratories, and program managers. VelocityEHS’ Industrial Hygiene software is a central management hub, facilitating the workflow and hand-off of responsibilities from party to party. For instance, users can more easily plan and control all aspects of IH, from selection of chemicals and analytical methods, to selection of laboratories and access of sampling results, with options to share information with the right stakeholders. The solution lets users send chain of custody forms directly to labs and receive the analytical data electronically, inside the product, eliminating the need for manual input and helping to avoid errors by making the information readily accessible.

Other features include an in-product database of CAS Registry Numbers, OELs and laboratories, plus easy tools for tracking and managing of similar exposure groups (SEGs), qualitative assessments, sampling plans, medical surveillance, surveys, samples and equipment. It is the smartest and most efficient way to track a high-volume of complicated sample data and to manage risk assessments and mitigation programs.

The new IH software, together with VelocityEHS’ Chemical Management and Industrial Ergonomics solutions, provides industrial hygienists with the comprehensive resources they need to promote healthier workplaces.