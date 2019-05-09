U.S. Business Opportunity: Site Clean-up

The United State Department of Labor seeks the services of a qualified service-disabled veteran-owned small business to perform soil remediation services at the Gainesville Job Corps Center’s facilities in Florida.

Interest in this pre-solicitation announcement is open to all service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) businesses relative to the primary NAICS code 562910 with a Small Business Standard of $20.5 million and/or 750 employees. The magnitude of this procurement is between $100,000 and $250,000.

Execution of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) Remedial Action Plan includes site demolition, placement of clean soil, soils compaction, site restoration, and notifications and reporting to the FDEP.

The work involves construction services to address the impacts of metals, PCBs, and PAHs that exceed FDEP Soil Cleanup Target Levels. Oversight of the work and reporting will be provided by a Florida Licensed Professional Engineer. Offers are due by 2:00 PM ET on June 5, 2019.

For more information, visit:https://www.fbo.gov/spg/DOL/ETA/OJC/1630DC-19-Q-00028/listing.html

