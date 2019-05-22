Investment Firm commits $1 billion toward innovative companies building a sustainable economy

Generation Investment Management LLP, with offices in London and San Francisco, recently announced the close of its $1 billion Generation IM Sustainable Solutions Fund III. The monies in the fund will be invested in innovative companies with high-growth potential. Investments will be in the range of $50-150 million.

“We believe that we are at the early stages of a technology-led sustainability revolution, which has the scale of the industrial revolution, and the pace of the digital revolution,” said Al Gore, Chairman and Co-Founder.

The Generation Sustainable Solutions Fund will focus on investments in growth-stage businesses with well-established technology and commercial traction in three areas:

1. Planetary health: low carbon solutions transforming mobility, food, energy, and enterprise

2. People health: enabling health outcomes and a lower-cost, accessible healthcare system

3. Financial inclusion:supporting accessto finance and an equitable future of work.

“Sustainability is about both what a company does (the products and services it sells) and how a company operates,” said Lila Preston, Partner and Co-Head of the Growth Equity platform. “A hallmark of our investment approach is that we take a systems-level view and leverage our long-term horizon and deep industry insights.”

Generation Investment Management LLP is dedicated to long-term investing, integrated sustainability research, and client alignment. It is an independent, private, owner-managed partnership established in 2004 and headquartered in London, with a US office in San Francisco. Generation Investment Management LLP has approximately $22 billion of assets under management.