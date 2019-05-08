Canadian Consulting Firm acquired by UK Giant

Novus Environmental, a 25-person specialized consulting firm with offices in Guelph ON and Calgary AB, was recently acquired by SLR, an UK-headquartered global environmental and advisory firm.

Novus will bring additional capability to SLR’s North American business in air quality, noise and vibration, and wind and climate. The Novus team will join SLR’s Canada business, which will now be 280 strong with 18 offices.

SLR began as SECOR Ltd. in 1994. Starting as a UK business, the company now operates as a global company with more than 1,100 people delivering client solutions across five regions. SLR offers a wide range of advisory and environmental consulting services.

This is SLR’s third acquisition in four months, reflecting the confidence of the company and its new investor Charterhouse Capital Partners in the market, according to Neil Penhall, SLR’s chief executive.