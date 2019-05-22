British Columbia’s New Groundwater Protection Model

The British Columbia Ministry of Environmental Protection and Sustainability recently posted a renewed version of the Province’s Groundwater Protection Model (GPM). The latest model version has been posted to the ministry’s webpage at: Policies & Standards – Province of British Columbia. Users will need to download the new model version to conduct calculations under Protocol 2 – Site-Specific Numerical Soil Standards (SSS) and Protocol 13 – Screening Level Risk Assessment.

Questions regarding the GPM and associated Technical Guidance 13 should be directed to George.Szefer@gov.bc.ca andAnnette.Mortensen@gov.bc.ca.

Also, the B.C. Environment Ministry has posted a draft version of seventeen new analytical methods for public comment. The analytical methods can be found at “Methods Posted for Review”.

Public comment on the new methods will be accepted until June 17, 2019. All public comments should be direct to Joyce Austin, Senior Provincial Laboratory Specialist, Knowledge Management Branch at Joyce.Austin@gov.bc.ca.

Technical questions regarding the proposed new methods should be directed to Mark Hugdahl (BCELTAC Chair) atMark.Hugdahl@alsglobal.com.