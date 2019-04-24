U.S. Opportunity: U.S. ITRC Issues RFP for 2020 Technical Projects

The United States Interstate Technology and Regulatory Council (ITRC) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for projects that address urgent environmental issues and advance innovative technologies and processes. The proposals that are selected by the ITRC Board of Advisors will begin in January 2020.

All applicable environmental topics will be considered, but evaluation criteria will give greater weight to proposals that address the needs listed in the 2020 ITRC Priorities list, or proposals which update ITRC documents that are outdated. Existing ITRC documents can be found here.

More information about the Project Proposal Process is available here. Please follow the instructions found in the selection process and criteria document, and use the proposal template to submit your proposal.

The ITRC Board of Advisors will conduct a preliminary evaluation of all proposals received by the deadline and in the proper format. The purpose of this preliminary evaluation is to determine what needs to be clarified during the Board interview on May 23, or to determine if a proposal should not move onto the next step in the evaluation process.

The Board will use the following criteria:

Is the proposal consistent with ITRC’s mission, goals, and strategic planning objectives?

Does the proposal address regulatory or technical barriers (which includes lack of awareness or lack of educational resources) to environmental solutions?

Does the proposal address a need of a broad spectrum of groups/states? Is the proposed guidance and training likely to be used by a large number of people, even though the subject may not have a high level of current interest? (e.g. passive sampling, ISM, GW statistics)

Is the problem/subject to be addressed clearly defined?

Does the project have a defined and manageable scope?

Does the proposal have the support of at least five states to be implemented, with two state personnel (with accomplished project management skills and a working knowledge of the subject matter) as potential Team Leaders?

Does the proposal consider the requisite subject matter expertise within its team composition?

Does the project propose the development of tools which are functional, educational, and able to address the needs of a varied audience?

2020 ITRC Priorities (see the expanded list here) include water reuse, waste reduction, chemicals of emerging concern, cleanup technology, water quality, and air quality.

Proposals are due electronically to the ITRC Director (preyes@ecos.org) by Wednesday, May 10, 2019. Proposers are reminded to review the evaluation criteria and present a proposal that is technical in nature, not policy-oriented, nor a research or demonstration project. All questions should also be addressed to Patty at preyes@ecos.org.