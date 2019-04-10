U.S. Opportunity: Emergency Preparedness Response and Recovery Services

The U.S. Postal Service is interested in awarding one or more

indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts for Emergency Preparedness Response and Recovery Services for all postal locations throughout the U.S. including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa on a national 24-hr, 7 d/wk basis throughout the year.

The solicitation documents and proposal delivery for this procurement can be accessed only via registration at https://uspsprod.emptoris.com as described in the FedBizOpps notice.

The contractor support services include emergency planning and identification of threat agents; natural and human-made disasters; environmental releases; containment of a threat agent; decontamination of facilities, property, and equipment; transportation and disposal of contaminated materials; laboratory and analytical support for identifying suspected threat agents; and environmental contaminants.

Proposals must be delivered through EMPTORIS by 5:00 PM ET on April 19,