Quebec to Track Contaminated Soil Movement in Real Time

The Quebec Government recently announcement that it will adopt the regulation that will include the implementation of a system in which the movement of contaminated soil will be tracked in real time. Under the tracking system, the site owner, project manager, regulator, carrier, and receiving site, and other stakeholders will be able to know where contaminated soil is being shipped from, where it’s going, its quantity and what routes will be used to transport it.

Contaminated soil will be tracked in real time, starting from its excavation, through a global positioning system. The system, Traces Québec, is already in place in Montreal as part of a pilot project launched last March.

Traces Quebec , an initiative of Réseau Environnement in partnership with WikiNet , offers the first integrated traceability solution for contaminated soils in Quebec. Performing on a web platform, the Traces Quebec traceability system allows contaminated soil owners to follow in real time the movement of their materials and to have an encrypted, confidential and archived trace of the displaced materials. In an era of transparency and eco-citizenship, Traces Québec allows contaminated soil owners to demonstrate beyond any doubt their exemplary management of these materials.

Combining the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, Traces Quebec is an independent application that allows complete traceability of materials to their destination. Transactions are encrypted, unalterable and private, and compatible with smart phones and conventional GPS fleet systems.

With a system such as Traces Québec, all players in the field in Quebec will benefit from increased traceability and responsible management of transported excavated materials, particularly treatment, transfer stations and landfills, which will increase the volume materials shipped to their sites. Owners of these materials concerned with their good management, including municipalities, will also come out winners and can easily testify to their good management. Management in compliance with the laws and regulations concerning the protection of the environment; this is the essential contribution of Traces Québec.

The Quebec government also intends to increase he number of inspections on receiving sites. Furthermore, fines will be increased for those taking part in illegal dumping — from $350 to $3 million depending on the gravity of the offence, the type of soil and if they are repeat offenders, among other criteria.