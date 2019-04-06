Global Remediation Market Forecast

According to the recently updated “Global Environment Clean up & Remediation Market By Medium, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023” issued by Research and Markets, the environment clean up & remediation market is projected to grow to nearly $130 billion by 2023, owing to growing demand for oil & gas, rising industrial pollution, and increasing number of pipeline leakages and incidents affecting the environment.

A similar market study published in 2017 by Zion Market Research estimated the environmental remediation market to reach $122.8 billion (USD) by 2022. According to the Zion Market Research report, entitled “Environmental Remediation Market for Banking and Financial Services, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government, Automotive, Government, Manufacturing and Retails and Other application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2022“, the global environmental remediation market was valued at around $79.57 billion in 2016 and was predicted to reach approximately $122.80 billion in 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of slightly above 7.5% between 2017 and 2022.

Environmental remediation technology deals with the removal of contaminants from environmental media such as soil, groundwater, or surface water. Remediation technologies are generally categorized into ex-situ and in-situ methods. Ex-situ methods offer excavation of affected soils and subsequent treatment at the surface and extraction of contaminated groundwater. In-situ methods offer to treat the contamination without removing the soils or groundwater.

Growing investments in the field of remediation services, stringent and transparent regulatory frameworks, and rapid industrialization in developing countries are drivers for the demand for environmental cleanup & remediation. Other drivers fueling the growth of environmental remediation market are rising demand from different industries such as oil and gas, mining and forestry, mining, automotive, chemicals, and others.

North America and Europe are the major demand generating regions for environmental cleanup & remediation services, globally, on account of growing industrial and manufacturing activities in both regions. Some of the major players operating in global environment clean up & remediation market are Bechtel, Veolia Group, Clean Harbors, Suez S.A., Golder Associates Corporation, BRISEA Group, Inc., Dredging, Environmental & Marine Engineering NV, Terra Systems, Inc., ENTACT LLC, Weber Ambiental, etc.

The Zion Market Research study provides a view on the environmental remediation by segmenting the market based on environmental medium, application, and region. All the of environmental remediation market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.In term of the environmental medium, environmental remediation market classified into soil and ground water. Based on application, global environmental remediation market is bifurcated into mining and forestry, oil and gas, agriculture, automotive, industrial, chemical, construction and land development and other application. The regional segmentation comprises of present and forecast demand in Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America for environmental remediation market.