Handbook on Managing Emerging Contaminants

The term “emerging contaminants” and its multiple variants has come to refer to unregulated compounds discovered in the environment that are also found to represent a potential threat to human and ecological receptors. Such contaminants create unique and considerable challenges as the push to address them typically outpaces the understanding of their toxicity, their need for regulation, their occurrence, and techniques for treating the environmental media they affect.

Unregulated compounds that could be potential issues continually surface as detection technology improves, driving the need to more quickly evolve our understanding, technology, and appropriate response options to address them. It is clear that conquering this challenge will play a role in protecting our quality of life.

In Emerging Contaminants Handbook, published by CRC Press, editors Caitlin H. Bell, Margaret Gentile, Erica Kalve, Ian Ross, and John Horst review the latest insights on emerging contaminant occurrence, regulation, characterization, and treatment techniques. The goal is to serve as a primer for deepening your emerging contaminant acumen in navigating their management where they may be encountered.

Use Emerging Contaminants Handbook to:

Explore the definition, identification, and life cycle of emerging contaminants.

Review current information on sources, toxicology, regulation, and new tools for characterization and treatment of: 1,4-Dioxane (mature in its emerging contaminant life cycle) Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs; a newer group of emerging contaminants) Hexavalent chromium (former emerging contaminant with evolving science) 1,2,3-Trichloropropane (progressing in its emerging contaminant life cycle)

Examine opportunities in managing emerging contaminants to help balance uncertainty, compress life cycle, and optimize outcomes.

