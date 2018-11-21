Environmental Industry M&A in 2018

Environmental Business International, Inc. (EBJ) recently published the 2018 Environmental Industry Mergers and Acquisitions. The book provides an in-depth analysis of the mergers and acquisitions (M&A’s) that have occurred in the environmental industry in 2018. Included in the publication are discussions on Stantec’s additions in the UK, Australia and New Zealand along with cultural fit in employee-ownership model at Golder.

The publication states that experts are calling 2018 as the “strongest year we have seen in this decade” with respect to M&A’s in the environment industry. According to the findings in the publication, M&A activity is at record levels and is up 20% over 2017. Some experts assert that Merger & Acquisition activity may be cresting in 2018, but many experts and deal-makers see scope for continued pace. Generally optimistic outlooks drive investment strategies of companies, private equity firms and corporate acquirers, but acquirers and sellers keep their correction contingency plans close at hand.

According the findings in the report, analysts, management consultants and investment bankers report that multiple factors are aligned to continue the strong pace of M&A and high valuations,

Exhibits in this 2018 Environmental Industry Mergers and Acquisitions edition of EBJ include:

Consolidation of U.S. C&E Industry 1990-2017

Top 10 U.S. Remediation Firms 2000-2016 (Gross Revenues in $mil)

Share of Top Companies in U.S. C&E Industry 2000-2017

Top 5 & 10 U.S. Environmental C&E Firms 1995-2017(Gross Environmental C&E Revenues in $mil)

A Decade of US M&A Activity in the AEC Industry

2007-2018 Interstate M&A Deal Flow in AEC

2018 Year-to-Date Heat Map of Regional AEC M&A Activity

Influence of Publicly-Traded Buyers in AEC M&A, 2007-2018

Influence of Private Equity in AEC M&A, 2013-2018

Most Prolific Buyers (2011 – YTD 2018)

Several revenue history and acquisition lists for profiled companies

Levels of Interest That Help Determine Value in AE Firms

U.S. M&A Activity in Environmental and Industrial Services: 2009-2018

M&A Activity in Environmental Services: Special Waste & Environmental Engineering & Consulting

For more information on the environmental C&E industry, visit Reports & DataPacks page.