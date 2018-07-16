Nova Scotia Homeowner Fined for not Investigating Leaking UST

/in , , , /by

The Nova Scotia Department of the Environment recently fined a homeowner in Sydney (located on Cape Breton Island) with failing to obtain the services of a site professional to determine whether a leaking oil tank had caused contamination.

The regulator had issued two directives to the homeowner prior to filing the charge in court.  The amount of the fine was $350.  The homeowner has been given two years to complete any necessary remediation on his property.

The Nova Scotia Department of the Environment Homeowner Guide to Heating Oil and Tank Systems provides information on how homeowners can lessen the environmental risk posed by above-ground heating oil tanks.  The Province also has a Domestic Fuel Oil Spill Policy.

Fuel oil tanks owned by homeowners can leak and cause environmental damage (Photo Credit: NACHI.org)

You might also like
BP Reports Drilling Mud Spill Off Nova Scotia