http://hazmatmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/BC-Guide.gif 571 440 John Nicholson http://hazmatmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/hazmat-logo.jpg John Nicholson2018-06-06 23:28:262018-06-06 23:28:26BCEIA 2018 Environment Industry Guide Now Available
BCEIA 2018 Environment Industry Guide Now Available
The eighth edition of the British Columbia Environment Industry Guide is your doorway to an industry sector that is growing faster than the economy as a whole – a sector full of opportunity for a new generation of highly skilled and educated workers.
Our industry provides the services and support needed to protect our natural and social environments in a period of rapid expansion.
Download the pdf version here or request a copy be mailed to you by contacting Kate MacDonald at info@bceia.com.