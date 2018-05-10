U.S. EPA Hazardous Waste Enforcement in Wisconsin

/in , /by

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (“U.S. EPA”) and Kerry Biofunctional Ingredients, Inc. d/b/a Kerry Bio Sciences (“Kerry”) recently entered a Consent Agreement (“CA”) addressing alleged violations of Subtitle C of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (“RCRA”) and its regulations implementing requirements for the management of hazardous waste. See Docket Number : RCRA-02-2017-7108.

Kerry is a subsidiary of Kerry, Inc. whose North American Headquarters is situated in Beloit, Wisconsin.

The CA provides that Kerry operates a facility in Norwich, New York (“Facility”) that has been a generator of hazardous waste.

As a result of the July 2016 inspection and Kerry’s response to the Request for Information, the Facility is alleged to have failed to:

  1. Make hazardous wastes determinations for certain waste-streams found at the Facility
  2. Keep a complete copy of each hazardous waste manifest for at least three years
  3. Meet the conditions necessary to accumulate hazardous waste without having obtained a permit or qualifying for interim status

Such alleged failures are stated to be violations of the RCRA regulations.

The CA assesses a civil penalty of $20,000.

A copy of the CA can be downloaded here.

Kerry Headquarters, Ireland

You might also like
Canada: $150K fine for improper storage of petroleum products
PF Résolu Canada Inc. is fined $100,000 for Environmental Offence
U.S. EPA Targets Superfund Sites for Immediate Clean-up
Mining company in B.C. fined $200,000 for Failure to Sample Effluent
Environmental Fine of $100,000 for Gas Bar Owner in Big River, Saskatchewan
Quebec Town Fined $100,000 for Violating Canadian PCB Regulations
Teck Coal Ltd. fined $1.4 million for Toxic Release
U.S. EPA reaches settlement with Hazardous Waste Facility over Environmental Violations