Environmental Fine of $100,000 for Gas Bar Owner in Big River, Saskatchewan

Big River First Nation was recently sentenced to pay a fine of $100,000 in the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan for failing to comply with an environmental protection compliance order concerning the Miami Gas Bar, a company owned and operated by the Big River First Nation. An environmental protection compliance order is an order under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, which directs various measures be taken to stop or prevent a violation of the Act or its regulations.

The conviction stems a 2014 inspection by Officers from Environment Canada and Climate Change (ECCC) to verify compliance with the Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999. As a result of the investigation, the ECCC Officers issued an environmental protection compliance order. Charges were subsequently laid when the compliance order was not followed. In court, Big River First Nation pleaded guilty to failing to comply with measures identified in the order.

The Storage Tank Systems for Petroleum Products and Allied Petroleum Products Regulations aim to reduce the risk of spills and leaks of petroleum products from storage tank systems, which can contaminate soil and groundwater. The Regulations apply to storage tank systems operated by a federal department, board, agency, or Crown corporation; storage tank systems providing services to federal works or undertakings that are a port authority, airport, or railway; and storage tank systems located on federal or Aboriginal lands.