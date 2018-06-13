Canadian National Brownfield Summit – June 13th 2018

/in , , , /by

Learning from the Past; Charting the Future
Attend Canada’s First Brownfield Summit, hosted by CBN

CBN is pleased to host the first-ever Brownfield Summit as this year’s edition of our annual conference. Join us in
Toronto June 13. The summit will feature:

  • Our popular Cross-country Check-up: a session on recent regulatory changes and an opportunity to learn about new initiatives from our panel of regulators
  • Legal Update: case law shapes our practice as brownfielders. This session will feature presentations on the most recent court cases affecting brownfields
  • Emerging Technology: focused presentations on the technological trends that will affect your brownfield practice today and in the future
  • NRTEE +15: the cornerstone of the Summit. Revisit the 2003 National Round Table on the Environment and the Economy (NRTEE) report as we find out what has worked, what still needs to be done, and what challenges are emerging. Then, join us in a discussion and determination of the brownfield agenda for the next few years

This will be a working event, so be prepared – bring the knowledge you’ve gained as a brownfield practitioner and your insights into brownfield redevelopment/reuse, roll up your sleeves and set the stage for the future of brownfields in Canada!

Register Today!

You might also like
Growing Interest in Brownfield Redevelopment in Windsor
U.S. Federal Brownfield Legislation: U.S. House of Representatives Passes Amendments
Proposed U.S. Infrastructure Plan Supports Reuse of Brownfields and Superfund Sites
Ontario Environment Industry Day - December 12th 2017
Contaminated sites could pose issue for Saskatoon's transit plan
Applied research is reclaiming contaminated urban industrial sites
Canadian Brownfields Survey
City of Welland, Ontario and Brownfields Development