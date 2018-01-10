ERIS Introduces Environmental Data Package for Mexico
In an effort to further expand coverage of North America, ERIS recently announced the launch of The Mexico Package for property due diligence, including: Database Reports, Fire Insurance Maps (FIMs), Aerials and a current Topographic Map.
MEXICO DATABASE REPORT
• Offers the familiar and easy-to-use format of the Canadian version, including an Executive Summary, a Detail Report, a map of the project property and surrounding sites within the search radius (for 1 mile), an Aerial, current Topo Map, and Unplottables.
• Hyperlinked Page Numbers (in the Table of Contents and Executive Summary), Map Keys and Data Sources, to quickly access detailed information and/or the Definitions section.
• Searches 11 essential data sources, including gas stations; PCBs; collection, storage, use and disposal of hazardous industrial wastes and emissions to air, water and soil.
• Future enhancements will include Historical Topographic Maps.
MEXICO FIRE INSURANCE MAPS (FIMs)
FIM images are included in The Mexico Package, and where not available, a no records found letter will be provided for your due diligence.
MEXICO AERIALS
ERIS maintains a significant collection of Aerials, from 1991 to present day, covering all of Mexico.
PRICING
The Mexico Package: $300 USD
HOW TO ORDER
Order through your Regional Account Manager.