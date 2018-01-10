Canadian Brownfield Award Winners

Sixteen projects, representing municipalities from across Canada, were named as finalists for six main categories at the Brownie Awards sponsored by The Canadian Brownfields Network (CBN) and Actual Media Inc. The Brownie Awards recognize the rehabilitation efforts of brownfield sites in Canada, which are former industrial sites that are vacant or underused.

The six Brownie Awards categories for which nominations are accepted are: REPROGRAM, REMEDIATE, REINVEST, REBUILD, RENEW and REACH OUT. There are three other awards that acknowledge the best small-scale project, best large-scale project, and best overall project for 2017; all projects are eligible for these three awards. In addition, we present the “Brownfielder” of the Year.

The 2017 Brownie Award winners were announced during a gala dinner at the Delta Hotels Toronto on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017.

The winners (in bold) and finalists for the 2017 Brownie Award Finalists are:

Category 1: REPROGRAM – Legislation, Policy and Program Initiatives

Contaminated Sites Approved Professionals Society, British Columbia

Excess Soils Bylaw Tool, Ontario

Toronto Portlands Due Diligence, Ontario

Category 2: REMEDIATE – Sustainable Remediation and Technological Innovation

New Calumet Mine, Ile-du-Grand-Calumet, Québec

BC Hydro Rock Bay Project, Victoria, British Columbia

Triovest Block M, Hamilton, Ontario

Category 3: REINVEST – Financing, Risk Management and Partnerships

Port Credit West, Mississauga, Ontario

SunMine, Kimberley, British Columbia

Category 4: REBUILD – Redevelopment at the Local, Site Scale

New Eva’s Phoenix, Toronto, Ontario

Broadview Hotel, Toronto, Ontario

Category 5: RENEW – Redevelopment at the Community Scale

4th Avenue Flyover, Calgary, Alberta

The askiy project, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

East Bayfront/Bayside Development, Toronto, Ontario

East Village Junction, Calgary, Alberta

Category 6: REACH OUT – Communication, Marketing and Public Engagement

Inspiration Port Credit, Mississauga, Ontario

North Pacific Cannery Conservation Master Plan, Municipality of Port Edward, British Columbia

Category 7: Brownfielder of the Year

Lisa Fairweather, Alberta Environment and Parks, Edmonton, Alberta

Category 8: Best Small Project: the askiy project, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Category 9: Best Large Project: SunMine, Kimberley, British Columbia

Category 10: Best Overall Project: Toronto Portlands Due Diligence

The City of Mississauga received a 2017 Brownie Award for Inspiration Port Credit for Communication, Marketing and Public Engagement.

With Mississauga having one of the most significant brownfield sites on the north shore of Lake Ontario, it has been the focus of several community engagements. Located at 70 Mississauga Rd. S., the brownfield site is 72 acres (29 hectares) and 600 metres of Lake Ontario shoreline that neighbours the City’s historic urban waterfront village of Port Credit.

“It is a great honour for the City of Mississauga to receive this national award for our achievement in planning for and contributing to the growth of healthy communities and our remarkable waterfront,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “Congratulations to the team for their hard work and dedication while ensuring the needs and interests of the community are considered.”

The City-led community engagements explored future possibilities for the site with a Master Planning Framework that will help guide redevelopment. Working with a consultant team, the City involved residents and stakeholders in a variety of interactive sessions.

“The Brownie Awards recognize the best in brownfield site restoration projects in Canada,” added Ed Sajecki, Commissioner, Planning and Building. “We are excited to receive this award and be recognized by industry experts for our communication and engagement efforts on this waterfront project. The result is a vision of the site’s future as a model of sustainability.”