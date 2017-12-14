Ontario Waste Disposal Site fined $105,000 for Failing to comply with a Court Order

Tony DePasquale and Copper Cliff Metals and Wrecking Corp. recently plead guilty to one offence under the Ontario Environmental Protection Act (EPA) for failing to comply with a Court Order to remove waste from a site. The defendants were fined a total of $105,000 plus a victim fine surcharge of $26,250.

Tony DePasquale is the sole Director and Chief Executive Officer of Copper Cliff Metals and Wrecking Corp., which operated an approved waste disposal site on Twenty Rd. in the Regional Municipality of Niagara.

On April 8, 2010, the ministry issued a ministry order to both defendants ordering the removal of waste located on the site. The Order was not complied with, which resulted in charges and convictions against both defendants.

As part of the conviction, the court issued a Section 190 Court Order against Mr. DePasquale and the Copper Cliff Metals and Wrecking Corp., which mandated the removal of waste pile # 16 from the site. The order also required the waste be disposed of properly and that the defendants provide documentation and proof of removal, to the ministry by June 22, 2013. The Court Order was not complied with. The incidents were referred to the ministry’s Investigations and Enforcement Branch, resulting in charges and one conviction against each defendant.

The waste pile has now been removed.