HAZ-MATTERS Emergency Management Inc. aligns with STRATEGIC ALLIANCE, HAZTECH GROUP

/in , , /by

HAZ-MATTERS Emergency Management Inc. recently announced a newly established strategic alliance with Haztech Group in Saskatchewan for the ongoing provision of specialty hazardous materials training.

Haztech is a vertically integrated, full-service occupational focused Medical, Health, Safety, Security, and Training service provider, with the prime focus being Safety and Service Delivery.  The company claims to have established themselves as “the new standard,” in the health and safety fields by providing best-practice services throughout western Canada.

 

Haztech offers a suite of services to an array of industrial, construction, oilfield and mining clients, including the public sector.  The company directs industry to adopt higher compliance standards in health, safety and security through the comprehensive support and reinforcement.

You might also like
CHAR Technologies Ltd. LOI for Acquisition of The Altech Group and Private Placement to Support Advanced Biomass Fuel
WSP expands water and environmental expertise in U.S.
Have you “PRIMED” Your First Responders?
U.S. PHMSA Provides funding for Hazardous Materials Instructor Training
Hazmat Suits Market Trends to 2022
Marketing Opportunities in Hazmat Magazine
New Guide Details Best HazMat Shipping Practices
Are North American Hazmat Truckloads Safe?