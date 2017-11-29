Ontario Environment Industry Day – December 12th 2017
Register now: https://environmentindustryday2017.eventbrite.com
With a provincial election coming in June 2018, this year’s Environment Industry Day at Queen’s Park will feature a unique afternoon program and panel!
- Join representatives from a range of environment and cleantech firms as we discuss what policies we need from Ontario’s major political parties in the coming election. What does your firm need to grow?
- What regulatory and legislative barriers are holding you back?
- What do politicians of all stripes need to know about running and growing an Ontario environment and cleantech business?
We will hold a series of roundtable discussions, followed by our annual industry political panel that will feature:
- Trish Nixon, Chief Impact Investing Officer, CoPower Inc
- Brandon Moffatt, cleantech entrepreneur and VP, Development & Operations, Stormfisher Environmental
- Michele Grenier, Executive Director of the Ontario Water Works Association (OWWA)
Moderated by Sandra Odendahl, President & CEO, CMC Research Institutes
AGENDA for Tuesday, December 12, 2017:
1:30 PM Registration and networking
2:00 – 2:45 PM Roundtable discussions of industry issues
2:45 – 4:00 PM Tables report back and panel responds
4:00 – 4:30 PM Political and policy response
4:30 PM Networking and walk to Queen’s Park reception
LOCATION: Charbonnel Lounge of St. Michael’s College at the University of Toronto, 81 St Mary Street, Toronto, ON M5S 1J4
Consider becoming a sponsor of EID for as little as $750 – and all sponsorships include tickets to the event. Please contact Sonia Zorzos at info@oneia.ca / 416-531-7884 and she can put you in touch with the sponsorship committee.