Ontario Environment Industry Day – December 12th 2017

With a provincial election coming in June 2018, this year’s Environment Industry Day at Queen’s Park will feature a unique afternoon program and panel!

Join representatives from a range of environment and cleantech firms as we discuss what policies we need from Ontario’s major political parties in the coming election. What does your firm need to grow?

What regulatory and legislative barriers are holding you back?

What do politicians of all stripes need to know about running and growing an Ontario environment and cleantech business?

We will hold a series of roundtable discussions, followed by our annual industry political panel that will feature:

Trish Nixon , Chief Impact Investing Officer, ‎CoPower Inc

Moderated by Sandra Odendahl, President & CEO, CMC Research Institutes

AGENDA for Tuesday, December 12, 2017:

1:30 PM Registration and networking

2:00 – 2:45 PM Roundtable discussions of industry issues

2:45 – 4:00 PM Tables report back and panel responds

4:00 – 4:30 PM Political and policy response

4:30 PM Networking and walk to Queen’s Park reception

LOCATION: Charbonnel Lounge of St. Michael’s College at the University of Toronto, 81 St Mary Street, Toronto, ON M5S 1J4

TO REGISTER:

Please visit link https://environmentindustryday2017.eventbrite.com

Register now to secure your seat as space is limited!

Consider becoming a sponsor of EID for as little as $750 – and all sponsorships include tickets to the event. Please contact Sonia Zorzos at info@oneia.ca / 416-531-7884 and she can put you in touch with the sponsorship committee.