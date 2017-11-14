Degrees in urban revitalization, brownfield redevelopment, and environmental restoration

Revitalization News recently assembled a catalog of 38 undergrad, graduate and certificate courses in urban revitalization, brownfield redevelopment, and environmental restoration worldwide. The courses are from institutions from all over the world, including the United States and Canada. The catalog has something for almost anyone ranging from an online course on Landscape Restoration for Sustainable Development , a Master’s degree in technical brownfields revelopment at to the Technical University of Ostrava in the Czech Republic, to a B.Sc. in ecological restoration at Trent University and Fleming College in Ontario. A complete list of the courses can be found at https://revitalizationnews.com/training-education.