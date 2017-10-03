Canadian Environmental Code of Practice for AST’s and UST’s

The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) recently updated the Note to Reader of the Environmental Code of Practice for Aboveground and Underground Storage Tank Systems Containing Petroleum and Allied Petroleum Products to reflect Canadian Standards Association standard CAN/CSA-B837-14. The new standard addresses collapsible fabric storage tanks. Please click on the following link for details: http://www.ccme.ca/en/resources/contaminated_site_management/management.html