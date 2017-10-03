http://hazmatmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/ccme.jpg 121 335 John Nicholson http://hazmatmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/hazmat-logo.jpg John Nicholson2017-10-03 11:43:072017-10-03 11:43:07Canadian Environmental Code of Practice for AST’s and UST’s
Canadian Environmental Code of Practice for AST’s and UST’s
The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) recently updated the Note to Reader of the Environmental Code of Practice for Aboveground and Underground Storage Tank Systems Containing Petroleum and Allied Petroleum Products to reflect Canadian Standards Association standard CAN/CSA-B837-14. The new standard addresses collapsible fabric storage tanks. Please click on the following link for details: http://www.ccme.ca/en/resources/contaminated_site_management/management.html