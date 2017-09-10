WSP expands water and environmental expertise in U.S.

WSP Global Inc. (Montreal, Quebec) recently acquired Leggette, Brashears and Graham Inc. (LBG, Shelton, Conn.), a 150-employee groundwater and environmental engineering services firm. Founded in 1944, LBG has 17 offices and expertise in hydrogeology, groundwater and surface water modeling, dewatering and depressurization, environmental investigation and remediation.

It is reputed to be the first consulting firm in the United States to specialize in groundwater geology. The acquisition aligns with WSP’s 2015-2018 Strategic Plan and will bolster WSP’s Water and Environment practice by increasing its groundwater geology capabilities, strengthening its environmental services expertise, and expanding its national footprint. WSP acquired Schlumberger Water Services in 2016. Following the LBG acquisition, WSP’s water and environment business line in the United States comprises more than 600 employees in 40 locations across the country.